Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Roberta Wall's avatar
Roberta Wall
10h

Thank you for adding your voice to the movements all over the world that are crying out to stop this.

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Tzeddek's avatar
Tzeddek
10h

People wonder about the swiftness with which US opinion has shifted on Israel should read this article and understand what it says about Israel and the contempt that it officially had for the rights of Palestinians. They can also see, in this plan, the reason for the Apartheid label being used to describe Israel. It reminds one of the Bantustans (black homeland) scheme by the South African government.

Half of American Jews under the age of 34 support a One State solution with equality for all. That number will grow to almost all of them if the Zionist American Jewish establishment doesn't push back hard on these schemes now and demand fundamental change in Israel, including significant political pressure by the United States and the International Community. Because once a One State reality becomes universally accepted by the world and the Jewish community, then the battle is no longer about Palestinian Statehood but equality for Palestinian Arabs in Israel. And the Zionist dream of an Israel that is Liberal, Democratic, and has a Jewish majority will be destroyed.

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