Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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davigluckman's avatar
davigluckman
2m

Thank you for this excellent assessment.

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Jeff Warner's avatar
Jeff Warner
3h

Gavito & Spraragen fail to note that this war was a war of choice started by Israel and the United States based on a blatantly false assertion that Iran posed an imminent threat.

Rather, G & S repeatedly describe Iran's actions as aggressive rather than retaliatory.

G & S write as if Iran is the cause of the current world and American financial crisis rather than the war foolishly started by the U.S. & Israel.

This article does not meet the high standard I have come to expect in Word on the Street essays.

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