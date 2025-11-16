Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bella Center's avatar
Bella Center
13h

Equal to combating the rise of authoritarianism is the rise of Antizionism which, through disinformation and propaganda, has become the acceptable form of Antisemitism. JStreet needs to correct its view that Antizionism is just an expression of protest against Israel’s policies and see it for what it is: a racist eliminationist ideology.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda Gallanter's avatar
Linda Gallanter
12h

Jeremy, this is the best message to Jewish Americans, and leadership should respond vigorously. We grew up during he civil rights movement and our greatest strength, and hopes need to respond together. You have given us renewed purpose. Thank you. Thank you. Linda

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeremy Ben-Ami
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 J Street
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture