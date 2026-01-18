Word on the Street

Fred Behringer
Thanks for the great analysis. With Trump deeply involved in all of this there is much to be concerned about since it's all about him. Maybe the best outcome is the stage is set for progress and by some good fortune Trump's and Netanyahu's days are numbered.

SM
seems like a disaster to me. Netanyahu could have stopped the war earlier and sidelined Turkey and Qatar by pushing harder for a PA takeover. Now Gaza is split in 2 and Hamas hasn’t disarmed. This is on him (Netanyahu). Baskin is not a neutral observer and I don’t trust the judgement of someone who questioned whether Bondi beach shooting was antisemitic.

