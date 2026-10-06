This past weekend, I watched Schindler’s List with my wife and our fourteen-year-old son. It was the first time I had seen the movie since I was a teenager, a little older than he is now.

It is not a movie you return to casually. One viewing leaves enough of an impression to last decades. But watching it again, I found myself thinking of the moment we are in today.

As we approach the third anniversary of October 7, I also could not stop thinking about the echoes of its central theme: what human beings become capable of when they cease to see other human beings as people.

Let me be clear at the outset. I am not equating October 7 or the war in Gaza with the Holocaust. The Holocaust has its own history, scale, and machinery of annihilation. Watching a Jewish jeweler being handed teeth to extract their gold, or women herded into a shower room at Auschwitz, terrified that gas will emerge instead of water, brings that horror into unbearable focus.

That history also helps explain my personal reluctance to use the word “genocide” to describe what the Israeli government did and is still doing in Gaza – even as I understand the argument that reserving the word for the most extreme example empties it of its broader meaning. The Holocaust is not the legal threshold for genocide, and I leave the legal determination to international courts. I also do not argue with people who use the term.

Whatever word we choose, we still have to confront the suffering, the cruelty, and our responsibility to respond.

What stayed with me this time was the process of dehumanization. The way people learn to make another person’s terror irrelevant. The way cruelty becomes routine, even entertainment. The way an entire community can disappear behind a label.

During the liquidation of the Kraków ghetto, Jewish families hide wherever they can: behind walls, beneath floors, in spaces barely large enough to hold them. Outside, there is shooting, shouting, and arbitrary death. Inside, survival depends on silence.

I thought about friends on the Gaza periphery who spent hours, sometimes an entire day, hiding in their safe rooms on October 7. Parents trying to keep young children completely silent while Hamas militants hunted civilians outside. People who could hear what was happening but could not know whether anyone was coming to save them.

I thought about the survivors of the Nova music festival, hiding among bodies, pretending to be dead, terrified that the next person who approached would kill them.

Those scenes also made me think about Palestinians forced from their homes in Gaza. Six days after October 7, more than a million people in northern Gaza were told to move south. Families had to decide what to carry, whom they could move, and what to leave behind, with no assurance that the journey or their destination would be safe.

Then came further orders and further displacement. Go to Rafah. Leave Rafah. Move to al-Mawasi. Families uprooted again and again, trying to find safety amid bombardment, hunger, and the collapse of ordinary life.

Or the dehumanizing incidents associated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), where thousands of hungry Palestinians would be forced to line up every day in the middle of a warzone just to get food. More than 1,200 civilians were killed on their way to or at GHF sites – either shot by the IDF or American contractors or killed in stampedes caused by large crowds of starving civilians.

These are different histories and different circumstances. But watching the film, I kept returning to the terror of having no control over whether you or your children would survive the next few hours and to the people capable of inflicting that terror without seeing the humanity of those experiencing it.

There is another scene during the liquidation of the ghetto. A German soldier sits at a piano and plays while the killing continues. Nearby, two soldiers discuss whether the music is Bach or Mozart. The moment is chilling because of its ordinariness. They can appreciate music while participating in mass murder.

I thought about today’s form of entertainment and media and videos Israeli soldiers have posted online from Gaza: the destruction of Palestinian homes turned into a spectacle, accompanied by music, jokes, and celebration. Someone’s home becomes content. The place where a family ate dinner, raised children, and kept its memories becomes a backdrop for someone else’s performance.

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The girl in the red coat is the film’s answer to that blindness. Against the black-and-white images of the ghetto, Schindler sees one small child. For a moment, the mass of people becomes a person.

That is also the meaning of the Talmud teaching invoked in the film: “whoever saves a life, it is considered as if they saved an entire world.” Every person contains a world of relationships, memories, possibilities, and people who love them.

I think about how easily that world disappears in the language we use about this conflict.

A 15-year-old Palestinian who carries out an attack with sharp scissors in Jerusalem and is killed becomes simply a “terrorist” who was “neutralized.” The attack matters. Protecting the people threatened by it matters. But the language can make it almost impossible to see a human being whose life has ended.

Civilian deaths in Gaza are dismissed as fabricated or treated as an unavoidable abstraction. Claims that everyone in Gaza is responsible for Hamas erase the distinction between a fighter and a child, between Hamas and the people living under it.

I think, too, about accounts of Gazan civilians who followed Hamas fighters into Israel on October 7, joining in violence and looting. About the celebration in Gaza and across the world of its atrocities. About innocent hostages brought into Gaza and met with jeering instead of empathy.

None of this makes an entire population guilty. That is precisely the conclusion we must resist. It does demand that we confront the ideas and habits – the dehumanization – that allow cruelty to become socially acceptable.

I also thought about the language of “voluntary migration” used by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir to describe the removal of Palestinians from Gaza.

In the film, Amon Göth speaks of erasing centuries of Jewish life in Kraków. His vision extends beyond removing individuals. He wants to obliterate a community’s presence, its history, the possibility of its future.

That scene made the euphemism of “voluntary migration” feel particularly obscene. When people are driven toward departure by devastation, deprivation, and the prospect of endless insecurity, calling their departure voluntary does not make it so. Losing your home, your community, and your ability to return is an act of profound violence, however politely the proposal is packaged. And as we have seen with every other act of ethnic cleansing in history, it also is accompanied with mass violence and death.

The ending of the film affected me differently this time, too. The survivors walk into freedom as “Jerusalem of Gold” plays, and the film eventually brings us to Schindler’s grave in Jerusalem.

As a Jewish teenager, I understood that ending as a story of refuge and renewal. Israel represented the possibility that Jews who had survived the destruction of their world could build a future in safety and freedom.

The film came out in 1993, as the Oslo process was beginning. There was also hope that Israelis and Palestinians might find a way to live alongside each other.

Thirty-three years later, I still feel the power of that promise. Watching the film reinforced how deeply the Holocaust’s trauma continues to shape Jewish life and Israeli fears. Those fears are rooted in a history that cannot simply be wished away.

It also made the rise of far-right, authoritarian, and racist forces in Israel feel all the more painful. A state that means refuge to so many Jews has empowered leaders who speak casually about expelling another people. The history of Jewish persecution should make us especially alert to the language of collective guilt, the normalization of cruelty, and the dream of removing an unwanted population.

We need to recognize those dangers wherever they appear, including within our own communities. A people’s trauma can help explain its fears. It cannot absolve its leaders of responsibility for what they do to others.

But Schindler’s List is also a story of hope. It is a story about the possibility of choosing differently, even inside a world organized around cruelty.

Schindler does not begin as a hero. He begins as an opportunist, interested in money, status, and his own comfort. Over time, he allows himself to see what is happening. Eventually, he acts, taking enormous risks to save people whose lives the system around him has declared worthless.

That capacity to change matters. We need people who have always opposed injustice. We also need people who arrive late, who overcome their own indifference, who decide that what they once accepted has become intolerable.

I have met Israelis and Palestinians who give me that hope. People who have suffered terribly and still insist on seeing the humanity of those on the other side. People who refuse to let grief become permission for cruelty. People who keep working toward a shared future when almost everything around them tells them to give up.

On the third anniversary of October 7, they are the people I want to follow.

We owe the victims remembrance. We owe the living a future. And building that future requires us to keep seeing individual human beings where others would have us see only enemies.

In a conflict so often presented in black and white, we have to keep looking for the little girl in the red coat on the other side.

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