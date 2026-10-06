Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Lisa Caldwell's avatar
Lisa Caldwell
Oct 6

We watched Schindler’s list last night because tomorrow we leave for Warsaw & Krakow. We will visit Auschwitz. Your essay is wonderfully insightful. Man’s inhumanity to man is still with us. It doesn’t matter the race, religion or nationality. We see it here with Trump & ICE calling immigrants murderers, rapist & scum. Will we ever learn?

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Michael Wolk's avatar
Michael Wolk
Oct 6

Thank you for that. We can so easily forget the humanity on both sides. But who will start the reconciliation process truthfully and in earnest? There seem to be no parties coming forwardcalling for peace. Perhaps I am just uninformed and don’t know where to look? Or is it yet too raw, too soon.

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