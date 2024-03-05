With the world watching on in horror as the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza expands, there’s a growing disconnect between the views of the Israeli public – still reeling from the horror of October 7 and impacted by the continued trauma of a country at war – and those watching from abroad, including pro-Israel Americans. To examine the media, political and social forces shaping Israeli public opinion, we were joined by Dr. Dahlia Scheindlin, leading analyst and pollster, Maya Roman, whose cousin was held by Hamas, and Alon-Lee Green, whose group Standing Together has been holding joint Jewish-Arab bilateral ceasefire rallies across Israel.
The Gaza War: The Forces Shaping Israeli Public Opinion
With the world watching on in horror as the human…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes