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The Gaza War: The Forces Shaping Israeli Public Opinion
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The Gaza War: The Forces Shaping Israeli Public Opinion

With the world watching on in horror as the human…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

With the world watching on in horror as the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza expands, there’s a growing disconnect between the views of the Israeli public – still reeling from the horror of October 7 and impacted by the continued trauma of a country at war – and those watching from abroad, including pro-Israel Americans. To examine the media, political and social forces shaping Israeli public opinion, we were joined by Dr. Dahlia Scheindlin, leading analyst and pollster, Maya Roman, whose cousin was held by Hamas, and Alon-Lee Green, whose group Standing Together has been holding joint Jewish-Arab bilateral ceasefire rallies across Israel.

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