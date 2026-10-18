These are dizzying times. American Jews – particularly Democrats I regularly engage – are reeling.

I hear their anger and dismay.

Antisemitism in the United States has risen dramatically – to levels not seen in my lifetime. Questions swirl around whether Jews can feel comfortable in longtime homes in the progressive movement or the Democratic Party itself.

I don’t take antisemitism or danger to Jewish safety lightly – and I come by my sensitivity honestly. My father was at the forefront of efforts to shake the Jewish establishment out of its complacency about the rising dangers of Nazism before and in the early stages of World War II.

My maternal grandfather publicly challenged Hitler and the Nazis before fleeing with his immediate family; others in his family perished in the Shoah. My great-grandparents fled Russian pogroms to start a new life in Palestine.

I hear and empathize with those who believe activists on the left have gone beyond simply condemning the actions of Israel’s government into genuinely antisemitic territory.

Some on the left do inappropriately hold all Jewish Americans responsible for the actions of a state where they neither live nor vote. Some do challenge the notion that Jews are a people with a collective right to self-determination equivalent to that of other peoples – including Palestinians. I find that both historically wrong and frequently antisemitic.

I also find it absurd, given all the massive problems facing the world today, that opposition to Israel has become a defining cause for political movements like the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) or Sunrise.

This is a moment that calls for a little perspective.

Nonetheless, I say to my friends, we mustn’t allow anger at some loud voices on the left to blind us to other serious threats – whether it’s white nationalism on the right or the hate directed at others coming from within our own community.

Not a week goes by, it seems, without another revelation about Republican officials, political operatives or government appointees sharing Nazi imagery or using antisemitic slurs.

This week, it was the social media posts of an adviser to Texas GOP Senate candidate Ken Paxton, playing to stereotypes about Jews and money. To Paxton’s team, by the way, the response when questioned wasn’t to apologize, it was to tout the candidate’s pro-Israel credentials – itself a troubling sign of conflation of Jewish Americans with a country where they do not live.

In September, it was the political director of Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s campaign, who resigned after a report revealed that he had used a photograph of SS soldiers as his Facebook profile picture.

In July, it was revelations about the history of antisemitic material and Nazi imagery shared by the son-in-law of Georgia Senate candidate Mike Collins. This is nothing unusual in Collins’ orbit, where more than one former staffer enjoys posting imagery of themselves in KKK and Nazi outfits.

I could go on and on.

These aren’t fringe activists shouting in Union Square or camping out on a college quad. These are people closely connected to Republican candidates, elected officials and party committees.

If we, as Jewish Americans, are expecting support from others in standing up against bigotry, hate and racism directed at us, we should also demonstrate leadership by confronting racists who speak in the name of Israel and of the Jewish people.

In August, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir advocated killing 30 to 40 people in Gaza every night, adding of Palestinians: “There are people there who are not worthy of life. They shouldn’t live. They’re not even people.”

Comments like those or Israel’s defense minister referring to all Palestinians in Gaza as “human animals” help explain why Israel’s conduct and rhetoric are under scrutiny in international courts.

To those letting their support of the Democratic Party be called into question by a small number of loudmouths at the edge of the debate, I ask whether the actions of the settler terrorists setting fire to the West Bank are calling into question your support for Israel?

Closer to home, I ask what we’re doing to hold American Jewish public figures to account when they engage in hateful behavior. Take Randy Fine, a Republican Jewish congressman from Florida, who posted on social media in February: “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.” He’s the same guy who called for Gazans to “starve away” until Israeli hostages were released.

So yes, in 2026, the U.S. – and the world – have a serious problem with hate, bigotry, racism and intolerance. And – yes – that hatred is sometimes expressed as antisemitism – just as it is sometimes expressed as Islamophobia.

I urge my friends, particularly those long affiliated with the Democratic Party: try to hold several thoughts at once.

When antisemitism rears its head on the left, yes, confront it.

When antisemitism appears on the right, please confront it with equal passion.

When racism and bigotry spew forth from Jewish leaders, whether here in America or in Israel, call it out. Do not excuse it or look the other way.

We will be on much firmer moral ground when rallying support to fight antisemitism and defend Israel’s right to exist if we insist that others - including Palestinians - deserve the same rights, dignity and freedom.

Finally, with our election only weeks away, let’s remember that our vote is not a referendum on whether we – as Jewish Democrats – like or dislike every voice we hear within the Democratic Party.

Elections are choices. And in this one, our votes will help determine whether America’s democratic institutions endure, whether the rule of law means anything, and whether our multiracial, pluralistic democracy can survive.

The stakes couldn’t be higher.

I will never lose sight of the poisonous tree of antisemitism growing in our midst. I urge my community not to lose sight of the broader forest of hatred and intolerance in which it is taking root.