Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Keith Morgenheim's avatar
Keith Morgenheim
Oct 18

Welll said, Jeremy! Trying to rhetorically navigate all of the treacherous cross currents is difficult , but your post hit several nails on the head.

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Carolyn Herz's avatar
Carolyn Herz
Oct 18

The news media is playing a role here. They have persistently asked Democratic candidates about Hasan Piker, a private streamer, who has, admittedly expressed some obnoxious views. However, he is not a candidate for elective office, and he does not play a role in Democratic Party politics. In contrast, the media do not ask Republicans about Elon Musk, who has given hundreds of millions of dollars to Ken Paxton's campaign and those of other right-wing candidates, and who has allowed antisemitic posts to fester on his social media site.

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