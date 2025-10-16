Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

Ann Procter
1h

What about the thousands of Palestinian prisoners detained arbitrarily without charges who remain imprisoned? What about ending the occupation?

David Wluka
4m

What J Street is not talking about is the ingrained antisemitic culture of the Arab world. It failed to note history when Gaza had at least three opportunities for statehood. It has not mentioned the joy and religious fervor of the terrorists screaming “Allah Ahkbar” as the raped women, killed babies, beheaded the dead and cut the genitalia off men at the NOVA festival. I failed to comment that no other Arab country accepted Palestinian refugees leaving the problem to Israel. Netanyahu & Trump deserve no accolades. This likely could have been achieved much sooner if not for their extreme right wing governments and both of them needing something to keep them in office & out of jail.

