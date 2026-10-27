Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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The Elections Special: Israel, America and What’s Next

Featuring Evanston mayor and IL-09 candidate Daniel Biss
Ilan Goldenberg and Tali deGroot

In this special edition of Word on the Street Live, we’re coming to you from Atlanta to talk about two major elections alongside repeat podcast guest, Daniel Biss. Tomorrow, we’ll get our first indications of where Israel’s election is headed, so we sat down to discuss what’s at stake. And this time next week, polls will be closing across the United States, with big implications for our democracy and also the US-Israel relationship. Tune in to hear where we’re at in this exact moment.

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