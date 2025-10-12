Word on the Street

Michael Lewis
Just a few. A more systematic response from me will require a little more systematic thinking.

Even with the imminent return of the hostages; these are obviously dark and tough times...for Israel and its friends. And for Jews in general.

One can obviously criticize Israel as much as you want and make as many "Peace Plan" proposals as one wants. (People have been doing that for 75+ years!)

But bottom line there's really a central dividing line: Those who support or accept or defend Israel continued existence as a majority Jewish State, living in security.

And those who don't accept that and who support or advocate or work for the end of the State of Israel

Anyone on Social media for just two minutes can see that. The "No Israel;" The "From the River to the Sea" advocates. The deligitimization, denigration and advocacy of Israel's destruction. And of course the rabid antisemitism often couched as "Anti-Zionism" but the wording makes clear what is really meant.

So the "rubber hits the road" when the issue is not just calling for Palestinian rights or suggesting Israel adopt certain steps. But rather call to pressure and sanction Israel unless they act in a certain way.

I can't look into people's souls and know motivation. And I fully acknowledge none of can be certain of what is the best path for Israel to take. But I do think an awful lot of weight has to be paid to what the Government of Israel - whoever it is - is proposing or advocating. I might not agree with the wording of every post my former organization might make! But at least in that general Worldview I am in accord with them. The survival of the Jewish State is not one to be cavalier about.

As Americans; we all have multiple causes and beliefs - as do politicians, a certain number of who go beyond just "criticism" of Israel to something rather bleaker.

And while you may not be unhappy to see some of these attacks on - or rejection of - AIPAC; I think the implications are ones that supporters of Israel should not be happy with. Even "Progressive" supporters of Israel.

Timothy D Naegele
Quite to he contrary, the "day before" has arrived. The Apartheid state's days are numbered; and the Israelis may be on the last "Voyage Of The Damned."

As you wrote in your book: "Is this how I wanted to be treated when I was a minority in another people's country?" You were right then, and your words were prophetic.

See https://naegeleblog.wordpress.com/2025/10/09/at-least-77-years-of-nonstop-butchery/ ("At Least 77 Years Of Nonstop Butchery") and https://naegeleblog.wordpress.com/2015/12/31/is-israel-doomed/ ("Is Israel Doomed?")

