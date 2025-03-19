The Cost of Reigniting the Gaza War

Netanyahu’s decision this week to reignite the anguish of the Gaza war is a dark, painful milestone. In response, we were joined by Dr. Dahlia Scheindlin and Ilan Goldenberg to discuss the impact on Israelis, Palestinians, the United States and our own community.
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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