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The Cost of Reigniting the Gaza War
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The Cost of Reigniting the Gaza War

Netanyahu’s decision this week to reignite the an…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Netanyahu’s decision this week to reignite the anguish of the Gaza war is a dark, painful milestone. In response, we were joined by Dr. Dahlia Scheindlin and Ilan Goldenberg to discuss the impact on Israelis, Palestinians, the United States and our own community.

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