Some of the best moments at J Street’s Convention were the opportunities for our speakers to open up a bit more candidly in smaller settings than they might have on the main stage.

That’s what we had in mind when we brought Word on the Street Live to the Convention.

We’re glad to share the full set of conversations here for anyone who missed them.

Bridging Our Black and Jewish Communities

Rev. Malcolm Byrd and Amy Spitalnick

Rev. Malcolm Byrd and Amy Spitalnick explored the long history of Black-Jewish relations – from the Civil Rights Movement to today’s tensions around movements like Black Lives Matter, Palestinian rights and rising extremism.

How to Fight Antisemitism – And How Not To

Stacy Burdett & Emily Tamkin

Antisemitism is rising, but so is the politicization of the fight against it. Stacy Burdett and Emily Tamkin unpack the post-October 7 landscape, exploring how to protect Jewish communities while defending civil rights and democratic values.

Building Bridges, Protecting Humanity

Shir Nosatzki & Tania Hary

Shir Nosatzki discusses why Jewish-Arab solidarity must translate into real political partnership in Israel’s future. Tania Hary explains the humanitarian realities in Gaza and how restrictions and aid barriers shape daily life for civilians.

Bearing Witness to the Occupation and Pushing Back

Lior Amihai & Amy Cohen

Peace Now’s Lior Amihai and Ir Amim’s Amy Cohen offer a stark look at how settlement expansion, evictions and new policies in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are reshaping realities on the ground.

Jewish Denominational Heads Speak Side-by-Side

Rabbis Deborah Waxman, Rick Jacobs & Jacob Blumenthal

Seeing the leaders of three major Jewish movements share a stage is always a rare moment in American Jewish life. They reflected on diaspora-Israel relations after October 7, rising antisemitism and the responsibilities of American Jews in defending democracy.

Israel and the West Bank After October 7

Amir Tibon & Yehuda Shaul

Journalist Amir Tibon takes the temperature of Israeli public opinion after October 7 – from the war and hostage crisis to the rise of the far right. Yehuda Shaul brings a ground-level view from the West Bank, describing how settler violence and annexation policies are reshaping Palestinian life.

Eran Etzion, Philippe Sands, Esther Sperber & Noah Gottschalk

This set of rapid-fire interviews brought a wide-angle view of the moment. Eran Etzion discussed the risks of escalating conflict with Iran, Philippe Sands reflected on international justice, and Esther Sperber and Noah Gottschalk spoke about progressive Jewish identity and defending immigrants’ rights.

Ehud Olmert, Rula Daood & Elana Kaminka

We kicked off Word on the Street Live with voices refusing to give up on a different future. Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert reflected on Israel’s political crossroads, while Rula Daood and Elana Kaminka modeled the courage and empathy needed to build a shared future.