Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Eric E Johansson's avatar
Eric E Johansson
10h

Bravo!!! A very simple but powerful message that a fundamental change in Israeli policy is the best pathway toward atonement and toward a proper moral alignment with highly cherished American values espoused across the political spectrum and notably in the American Jewish diaspora that is predominantly Progressive.

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Fred Behringer's avatar
Fred Behringer
9h

Good observation on AIPAC furthering division in the Democratic Party - just when it needs to pull together to defeat the scourge of Trumpism this fall.

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