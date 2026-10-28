The Arab Vote Could End Netanyahu’s Rule. Will Jewish Lawmakers Let It?

Israel’s election results have left both Netanyahu’s coalition and the opposition bloc without a parliamentary majority, and the path to a new government is anything but clear.

I sat down with Israeli pollster Dahlia Scheindlin and New Israel Fund Acting CEO Mickey Gitzin to break down the results, explore the possible paths to forming a government, and discuss what comes next for Israeli democracy.

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One of the biggest stories was the historic turnout among Palestinian citizens of Israel. But will Israel’s political leaders recognize Arab parties as legitimate partners, or will they continue to exclude them from the political equation even if it means bringing Netanyahu in?

We dug into the possibilities of a minority government, a national unity coalition, and the role a new Knesset could play even before a government is formed. There are no easy answers right now, but how Israel navigates this moment will have major implications for its democracy and place in the world.