For decades, it was a well-worn rule of American politics: political candidates – not just presidential aspirants – needed to make what amounted to a “political pilgrimage” to Israel.

They’d visit the Western Wall, pose for photos highlighting Israel’s security challenges or its high-tech prowess – and, after 48 hours, return home to reassure the “pro-Israel community” of their commitment to an “unbreakable” U.S.-Israel relationship.

Rarely did these trips include meaningful interaction with Palestinians living under occupation.

That political ritual is over.

Presidential hopefuls are unlikely to travel to Israel this cycle solely to prove their pro-Israel bona fides. If they go at all, their trip will be designed to demonstrate they’ve got the backbone to buck the status quo and to chart a radically new course.

Two very different trips to the region this past week offered a glimpse of what that future will look like.

First up was Rahm Emanuel.

Emanuel isn’t running as an Israel critic from the left, and he’s about as establishment as Democratic politicians come. His ties to Israel are deep and personal.

Rahm went to Israel to deliver a message that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.

Israel, he argued, hasn’t just lost Democrats. It has lost America. The relationship between the two countries has reached a breaking point because of “self-destructive and fanatical” policies pursued by the government of Israel and enabled by the United States.

His prescriptions were equally striking: end unconditional American taxpayer subsidies, expand sanctions well beyond just violent settlers to those building and financing illegal settlements, and pursue the “23-state solution” – regional normalization tied to a credible path to Palestinian sovereignty.

The significance of Emanuel’s speech lies less in its policy particulars than in how dramatically it shifts the Democratic Overton window. Ending arms subsidies, sanctioning illegal settlement construction, integrating the Palestinians’ future into Arab normalization are now the starting points for Democratic policy debate.

Next came Congressman Ro Khanna.

Foregoing a visit to Israel proper, Khanna spent his time entirely in the occupied West Bank. He met with and listened to Palestinians living under occupation.

He visited communities experiencing escalating settler violence. He bore witness to a reality that remains largely invisible to most Americans despite years of documentation by Israeli, Palestinian and international activists and media.

He was detained by armed settlers and got no help from the Israeli military, all while experiencing blatant racism and disrespect for him and his office.

Khanna – who has endorsed the Arab Peace Initiative and supports a secure Jewish Israel alongside a Palestinian state – wasn’t simply choosing a different itinerary. He was signaling that the political imperative for progressive Democrats is no longer to demonstrate solidarity with Israeli leaders but to bear witness to Palestinian reality.

Two trips that could hardly have looked more different. Yet together they reveal the same political reality: the old rules are gone. Voters have moved, and presidential candidates are beginning to move with them.

Years of settlement expansion, creeping annexation, devastation in Gaza, escalating settler violence on the West Bank, and the growing perception that American weapons and taxpayer dollars have enabled those policies have transformed the politics of this issue.

Making matters worse has been the insistence by AIPAC and allied organizations that questioning those policies constitutes animosity to Israel itself. Their willingness to spend millions punishing candidates – particularly Democrats – who break with the old orthodoxy has turned Israel into something much more than a foreign policy issue.

It has become a test of political leaders’ willingness to challenge entrenched interests and tell difficult truths.

Ironically, AIPAC’s strategy may have accelerated the very shift they sought to prevent. They managed to turn opposition to Israeli politics and to their own organization into a symbol of political independence from entrenched interests. Notably, many of the prospective Democratic presidential candidates have already pledged not to take AIPAC money.

The issue has become one of the clearest tests of the broader questions shaping Democratic politics: Are you willing to challenge a broken status quo? Will you stand up to powerful interests? Can you acknowledge reality even when doing so carries political risk?

Those questions extend far beyond the Middle East. They speak to leadership. To values. To character.

Some, like Rahm Emanuel, will argue that saving Israel requires telling Israelis hard truths and fundamentally resetting the U.S.-Israel relationship. Others, like Ro Khanna, will focus on Palestinian rights and the injustices of occupation. They will disagree on important questions of policy and emphasis.

But one thing is clear: the campaign trail in America still runs through Israel-Palestine. It has simply become a very different journey.

If you appreciate the work J Street does – including the balanced educational trips to Israel and Palestine that we organize for elected officials and policy makers on which we show the reality for both peoples – I hope you’ll consider making a grassroots contribution to ensure our voice is heard.

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