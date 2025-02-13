This Congressional letter is a clear rebuke of President Donald Trump’s toxic plan for Gaza – a plan that threatens to destabilize a delicate ceasefire, puts hostages in more danger, and gifts a recruiting tool to terror groups.

The timing of the letter – signed by more than two-thirds of Democrats in the House – is particularly important now, with Saturday’s hostage release barely on track and negotiations not yet underway on getting from phase one to phase two of the deal.

With hostages' lives in the balance and millions of civilians threatened by a return to war, the administration and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff should be laser focused on shoring up the deal, not on strong-arming allies like Jordan and Egypt to destabilize their own countries or drawing up plans for Mar-a-Lago outposts in Gaza.

The fact that this letter gathered such broad support so quickly, including a majority of the Jewish Congressional Caucus, is deeply meaningful. While it might be addressed to Donald Trump, its message will be heard by partner countries and the Israeli and Palestinian publics.

The letter reflects the view of most Jewish and pro-Israel Americans that mass permanent displacement of civilians is a grotesque violation of our values and a pathway to more war and misery. It’s deeply unfortunate that the plan’s introduction served as a pretext for extremists on both sides to nearly bring down the three-week-old ceasefire.

The letter notes as well that the proposal threatens to derail the meaningful opportunity the President does have to hammer out a lasting, comprehensive regional peace deal that delivers safety and regional integration to Israelis and freedom and statehood to Palestinians.

The President still has the chance to reverse course and to lock in progress on the ceasefire, prevent a return to war and work to land a longer-term regional deal. If he chooses that approach, he can expect the broad opposition manifested in this letter to shift into equally broad and enthusiastic bipartisan support.

Read the full text of the letter and find a list of signers here.