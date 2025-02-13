Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Timothy D Naegele
Feb 13

Some of us are Independents who have voted for Trump three times. But we vehemently oppose his alliance with the butcher Netanyahu.

See https://naegeleblog.wordpress.com/2025/02/06/trumps-lunacy/ ("Trump’s Lunacy")

Decades ago, Netanyahu morphed into his ancestors' Nazi oppressors. He has done more than any other human being to increase anti-Semitism globally.

Tragically, no Jew is safe anywhere because of him; and he needs to be arrested and tried by the International Criminal Court for his many crimes.

Adriana Serlik
Feb 14

No permitas

que sus ojos

se posen

porque no conoce

qué significa

soberanía.

