Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Morris GORDIN's avatar
Morris GORDIN
Oct 8

Because the success of what emerges in the Middle East rests with Trump’s “dynamic duo” Kushner and Witkoff who must deal with seasoned experienced Middle East negotiators, there is no reason to be optimistic.

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