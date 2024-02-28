Senator Peter Welch is a longtime J Street champion and a leader in the push for Congress and the White House to urgently and effectively address the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Tania Hary is the Executive Director of the Gaza-focused Israeli human rights group Gisha and has been an outspoken advocate for rights of families in Gaza, slamming the Netanyahu administration for “not even skimming the surface” of its humanitarian obligations. Ahmed Alkhatib, a Palestinian-American humanitarian advocate who grew up in Gaza, has watched his family members steadily grow thinner and weaker as the war has dragged on. In October, an air strike destroyed his family home, killing 30 immediate and extended family members. As the founder of Project Unified Assistance, an NGO that advocates for a UN-operated airport in Gaza, Ahmed continues to passionately press for urgent humanitarian assistance as he seeks to build solidarity and understanding between Palestinians, Israelis and Jewish Americans.
Tackling The Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza
Senator Peter Welch is a longtime J Street champi…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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