2026 has already been a year of great consequence. As we head into the back half, the challenges ahead are also massive: critical elections here at home and in Israel, the ongoing calamity in Gaza and the West Bank, and the continued ramifications of the war in Iran to name a few.

I hope you enjoy the content J Street provides via Word on the Street – Ilan and my columns, issue briefs from our Policy Center, live programming and more. We’re happy to provide all this for free, but if you like what we’re doing, I hope you’ll consider becoming a member of J Street. If you haven’t yet, please click this link to join us!

If you’re already part of our free Membership (thank you!), please follow this same link to confirm that your information is accurate, so we can be sure to send you relevant information and opportunities.

Also, please consider inviting friends and family to join us by sharing the link! We hope to dramatically grow the audience for Word on the Street – and that happens primarily through word of mouth.

J Street’s advocacy work – fighting for Israeli-Palestinian peace and defending Jewish and democratic values – would truly not be possible without the support we receive from our community.

Thank you, sincerely, for being a part of this!

Jeremy