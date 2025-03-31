Trump's assault on our freedoms and higher education writ large is being done in our names – our fears about antisemitism exploited to push an extreme, anti-democratic agenda. J Street U leaders will be the first to tell you that it’s only making things worse. We spoke directly with students Lauren Haines at the University of Michigan and Ma’ayan Stutman-Shaw from Brown University, who told us how this moment is transforming the atmosphere on college campuses – how it’s impacting both Jewish and non-Jewish students alike. J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami zoomed out to discuss our response as a community and a movement that has to speak out – and how we’re pressing others in the organized Jewish community to take action as well.
Students Respond to Trump’s Attacks on Higher Education
Trump's assault on our freedoms and higher educat…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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