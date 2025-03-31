Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
Students Respond to Trump’s Attacks on Higher Education
0:00
-52:45

Students Respond to Trump’s Attacks on Higher Education

Trump's assault on our freedoms and higher educat…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Trump's assault on our freedoms and higher education writ large is being done in our names – our fears about antisemitism exploited to push an extreme, anti-democratic agenda. J Street U leaders will be the first to tell you that it’s only making things worse. We spoke directly with students Lauren Haines at the University of Michigan and Ma’ayan Stutman-Shaw from Brown University, who told us how this moment is transforming the atmosphere on college campuses – how it’s impacting both Jewish and non-Jewish students alike. J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami zoomed out to discuss our response as a community and a movement that has to speak out – and how we’re pressing others in the organized Jewish community to take action as well.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture