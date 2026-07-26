Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Jill's avatar
Jill
2h

Jewish Insider is not "conservative." They (and they were hardly the only Jewish publication doing it) wrote an article critical of J Street's participation at CDA because J Street chose to remain as a sponsor of the event AFTER learning that Hasan Piker would be a featured speaker. That was J Street's choice, and J Street must own it. Sponsorship is implicit endorsement. J Street needs to apologize, and they haven't. What a pathetic lack of self-awareness that decision betrays.

Frankly, this entire article feels like a deflection of blame rather than a serious grappling with issues that mainstream Jews, many of whom historically supported J Street's mission, are rightfully uncomfortable with. J Street has taken on some extremely problematic takes in recent years, most notably defending the use of the term "genocide" to describe Israel's actions in Gaza, and defending U.S. congresspeople who vote to eliminate aid to Israel. Every time we call J Street out on it, we get some variation of "oh we don't support cutting ALL aid, we are just pro-peace, we are a sane middle ground." BULLSHIT.

Oh, and the concluding advice to "keep reading Haaretz, the NYT, and WaPo" as reliable sources on Jews and Israel is laughable! Of course I'll keep reading them all (including you), mostly for entertainment purposes only.

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Michael Lewis's avatar
Michael Lewis
3h

I think you're pretty harsh regarding Jewish Insider - especially when you start equating them to Fox News! And of course, I'd argue that Haaretz and the Forward - and of course the New York Times - just for starters, all have their own "biases" regarding Israel and American Jewry. (And I read them all.)

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