In a special edition of Word on the Street, I had the chance to sit down with the incredible Stacey Abrams for a conversation that felt less like an interview and more like a much-needed grounding in the reality of the moment we’re in.

We started at the beginning, with the family and faith traditions that shaped Stacey’s lifelong commitment to community and democracy – and traced how those values led her from voter registration tables and zoning meetings all the way to building some of the most important democracy infrastructure in the country.

From there, we dug into the very real threats facing our democracy right now, including the MAGA-backed SAVE Act and the broader effort to restrict voter participation rather than expand it.

We also spent time on what can’t just be a conversation about problems; it has to be about action. Stacey walked through her “10 Steps” framework: How democracies slide toward authoritarianism, and just as importantly, what people can actually do to stop that slide and build something better.