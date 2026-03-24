Stacey Abrams on How We Take Back Power
A special edition of Word on the Street
In a special edition of Word on the Street, I had the chance to sit down with the incredible Stacey Abrams for a conversation that felt less like an interview and more like a much-needed grounding in the reality of the moment we’re in.
We started at the beginning, with the family and faith traditions that shaped Stacey’s lifelong commitment to community and democracy – and traced how those values led her from voter registration tables and zoning meetings all the way to building some of the most important democracy infrastructure in the country.
From there, we dug into the very real threats facing our democracy right now, including the MAGA-backed SAVE Act and the broader effort to restrict voter participation rather than expand it.
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We also spent time on what can’t just be a conversation about problems; it has to be about action. Stacey walked through her “10 Steps” framework: How democracies slide toward authoritarianism, and just as importantly, what people can actually do to stop that slide and build something better.
I like Stacey Abrams and appreciate her perspective, but I would hope that an organization that purports to be Jewish and Zionist would ask about her positions on the issues affecting us directly during an interview on its platform. For example, one of the most obvious elephants in the room is rising antisemitism everywhere in the U.S., including in her state. Why was this never even touched upon?
What does Stacey Abrams have to do with Jews, Israel or Zionism? Is J-Street a Zionist organization or a Democratic Party org?
Zionists don’t platform Anzis, Jeremy. Your progressive wing has made the biggest contribution to the tsunami of antisemitism we live with. That’s you in J-Strest and these amoral progressives you align with in the Democrats. https://nicolelampert.substack.com/p/antizionism-is-racism