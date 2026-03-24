Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Jill's avatar
Jill
7m

I like Stacey Abrams and appreciate her perspective, but I would hope that an organization that purports to be Jewish and Zionist would ask about her positions on the issues affecting us directly during an interview on its platform. For example, one of the most obvious elephants in the room is rising antisemitism everywhere in the U.S., including in her state. Why was this never even touched upon?

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Arrr Bee's avatar
Arrr Bee
3hEdited

What does Stacey Abrams have to do with Jews, Israel or Zionism? Is J-Street a Zionist organization or a Democratic Party org?

Zionists don’t platform Anzis, Jeremy. Your progressive wing has made the biggest contribution to the tsunami of antisemitism we live with. That’s you in J-Strest and these amoral progressives you align with in the Democrats. https://nicolelampert.substack.com/p/antizionism-is-racism

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