Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Dan Fleshler's avatar
Dan Fleshler
Sep 30

Well done. Some of these examples are provided, in different form, by ADL and other pro-Israel groups. But they are not credible messengers to progressives who oppose the occupation and favor cutting military aid to Israel. J Street is a much more persuasive messenger to those folks, especially if they are Dems. And I hope the collaboration with Nexus also gives that group more credibility on the left.

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Morris GORDIN's avatar
Morris GORDIN
Sep 30

This list is useful for identifying which tropes Trump and his supporters have used over the years.

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