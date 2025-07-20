Word on the Street

Leslie M.
Jul 20

As I have been rereading Rebecca Solnit’s 2004 essay “Hope in the Dark,” now enmeshed with wider thinking and review of the meaning of “Freedom” (á la Tim Snyder book), I wonder if it’s all not more about people (American Jews as well as Americans writ large) needing to relearn that action drives change? That critical thinking without hope leads to cynicism and assumptions that what is must be?

Thanks for your thoughtful essay this morning.

Peter Sills
Jul 20

Genocide is a particularly offensive word to use against Jews, even if it may be accurate. But is there any doubt that bombing and starving kids, and depriving them of medicine are war crimes, or at the very least, morally wrong and unnecessary to win a war?

