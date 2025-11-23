Word on the Street

Daniel L. Berek
5h

As someone who works at a nonprofit social services agency, my contribution is modest but sincere. I thank the people at J Street for both the work you do and for giving this old Jew a safe place. I often feel judged as not sufficiently pro-Israel and for loving Israel at all. (I remain sharply critical of Israel’s government.) I also appreciated your holding an online forum where we could share our sentiments of fear and upset (even if we respectfully disagree in some areas.) For all that, with my donation, I say today rabah.

1 reply by Jeremy Ben-Ami
Carolyn Herz
5h

The U.S. Coast Guard tried to change its characterization of the Swastika from a hate symbol to merely "divisive." Public outcry caused it to reverse course, but there is probably plenty more antisemitism where that came from. Also, I read that U.S. military supervisors are now allowed to effectively force their subordinates to listen to their Christian proselytizing, including assertions that those who do not accept Christ as their savior will burn in hell. It seems that the ADL would better serve Jews by ending its unnecessary Mamdani monitor and instead instituting a U.S. military monitor.

