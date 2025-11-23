Last week, I argued that many major institutions in American Jewish life are not meeting the moment when it comes to recognizing – and confronting – the deep threat right-wing ethnonationalism poses to the liberal democratic systems that have made Jewish flourishing possible in the US, Israel, and across the democratic world.

Many readers agreed.

They see what I see – enormous communal energy spent policing criticism of Israeli government policy, and far less urgency directed toward the erosion of democratic norms and the rise of an empowered illiberal right.

There’s plenty of appetite to confront college protesters or monitor New York’s newly-elected mayor – yet striking restraint when it comes to challenging Donald Trump, Elon Musk or the forces enabling them.

But others pushed back. Not on substance, but on the act of public disagreement.

Should Jewish leaders criticize other Jewish organizations by name? Isn’t that divisive – even harmful?

I understand where this instinct comes from. But – in 2025 – it’s an outdated reflex.

We live in an era of radical transparency. When organizations seek influence in Washington or claim to speak for “the Jewish community,” their positions are – and must be – fair game for public scrutiny.

Yes, the emotional backdrop matters. Since October 7, many Jews feel shaken. The instinct for unity is real and worthy of respect.

But unity does not require uniformity. A healthy community can hold grief, solidarity – and disagreement.

There was a time when a single communal voice served us well. In the 1950s, after the Holocaust and during Israel’s early years, the Eisenhower administration encouraged just such coordination and consolidation. The Conference of Presidents and AIPAC were born in that moment – and for decades, represented a broad communal consensus.

But the terrain has shifted.

Right-wing populism and ethnonationalism are resurgent across the globe, including in the US. Israel’s politics, too, have moved sharply right – while the majority of Jewish Americans’ political values have remained rooted in the liberal democratic tradition.

Even as Jewish politics in the two countries diverged, overwhelming majorities of Jewish Americans consistently say you can be pro-Israel while criticizing Israeli government actions.

Yet many institutions that claim to represent the Jewish community remain anchored in mid-20th century assumptions about unity, consensus and deference.

This is precisely why we have an argument.

But, argument is not a break from Jewish tradition – it is Jewish tradition.

Machloket l’shem shamayim – disagreement for the sake of heaven – is part of our communal DNA.

And the issues before us could not be more consequential:

What does responsible support for Israel look like – unquestioning or constructively critical?

Where is the line that distinguishes antisemitism from harsh criticism of Israeli policy?

Do umbrella bodies claiming to represent us actually reflect the breadth of 21 st century American Jewish life and opinion?

Is it good for Jewish America when AIPAC endorses officials ready to overturn a free and fair election simply because they support aid to Israel – or when the ADL launches a “Mamdani Monitor” but not a comparable tracker for antisemitism emanating from Trump and the far right?

These aren’t petty squabbles. They are the strategic challenges of the day: confronting rising antisemitism, shaping Israel’s future, and defending American democracy.

To ask J Street – or me – to avoid naming disagreements with specific organizations is to ask us to step back from engaging the debates that matter most.

Of course, these important conversations demand humility and good will.

Organizations with which I disagree have done – and continue to do – important work. The ADL has educated about and combatted antisemitism for generations. I and - from my experience in recent months – many others are genuinely saddened by how its current approach is impacting its legacy and brand.

I recognize – and respect – that many of AIPAC’s supporters are motivated by deep, multigenerational commitments not just to the organization but to Israel’s security.

My critiques acknowledge that we often share goals, even when our means differ.

Across disagreement, we have meaningful shared work to do: enhancing community security and local institutions, promoting Jewish education and support for the vulnerable.

Sometimes, as with the recent ceasefire in Gaza and support for the US peace plan, we even find common ground on Israel itself.

What I’m calling for is not hostility - it’s honesty.

Not uniformity – but shared purpose.

Not combativeness and name-calling – but thoughtful debate.

A larger communal tent – with real argument inside – is a source of strength.

I remain ready, publicly, to sit down with leaders of AIPAC, the ADL, the Conference of Presidents and others. Not to try to “win” an argument – but to model the serious, respectful debate our community needs and the moment demands.

I hope we can have that conversation – together.

