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The American-Israeli war against Iran is accelerating geopolitical transformation in the Gulf. For some four decades, a set of overlapping frameworks, including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), OPEC, and bilateral US security partnerships, have underpinned a durable regional order. This construct has both kept any emerging regional rivalries in check and afforded the US a central role as the region’s primary security guarantor, with a significant military presence operating within the region. The results have largely benefited all parties – Iran has been more or less contained, monarchies have thrived, Gulf countries have been largely able to externalize much of their defense burden, and the United States has leaned on these partnerships to expand its own security and prosperity.

While stability has defined this period, true unity has proven more elusive with persistent rivalries, differing approaches to the threat from Iran, competing economic visions, and alternate trajectories towards normalization with Israel. As the contours of a longer ceasefire between Iran and the US begin to take shape, fissures between the Gulf states are becoming more clear and the pillars of this period of stability are evolving. The role of the US in the region is still central, but it remains to be seen if it can be considered absolute after a war that both physically degraded the US presence in the region and exposed its Gulf allies to the worst of its impacts. GCC cohesion ruptured amidst the Qatar diplomatic crisis in 2017 and has never fully recovered. And the UAE’s recent announcement that it is withdrawing from OPEC is a further demonstration of individual states pursuing more autonomy amidst growing intra-Gulf competition.

Key Developments in the Gulf Region

Percolating geopolitical shifts in the region have been accelerated first and foremost by the 10-week-old conflict with Iran. Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf – and especially UAE – infrastructure have fundamentally and irrevocably disrupted threat perceptions. The most recent attacks on Emirati oil facilities in response to the short-lived “Project Freedom” initiative by the US to force open the Strait of Hormuz highlight Iran’s new willingness to escalate regionally.

One of the most notable outcomes of this war has been the meaningful expansion of Israeli security support to the UAE (but to the benefit of the Gulf more broadly). Israel has reportedly provided missile defense assistance and intelligence cooperation to counter the threat from Iran. In addition to building on the foundations of the Abraham Accords (which had been undermined by the Gaza war), it reflects a deeper geopolitical convergence in which Iran is the primary regional threat. This opens the door to expanded security and economic coordination in areas like logistics, air defense, cyber, and intelligence sharing, particularly with the UAE and Bahrain.

The conflict has, at the same time, further exposed the growing divergence between Saudi Arabia and the UAE with regard to regional conflicts and economic models. The two Gulf powers are on opposite sides of the conflict in Sudan, with Saudi Arabia supporting the Sudanese army and the UAE supporting the Rapid Support Forces. The most significant rift emerged in Yemen, where late last year, Saudi-led forces bombed an Emirati weapons shipment bound for Yemeni separatists. Meanwhile, the UAE is adopting a more independent posture, evidenced by its withdrawal from OPEC and closer ties with Israel. Saudi Arabia has continued its cautious approach to normalization, while strengthening ties with countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Turkey, Qatar, and India to form a new center of gravity.

The other Gulf states are navigating these shifts in distinct ways. Bahrain, more closely aligned with Saudi Arabia, continues to deepen cooperation with both the US and Israel through the Abraham Accords and thus continues to work closely with the UAE. Kuwait, which sits in a vulnerable geographic position and is therefore reliant on external protection, has shored up its dependence on US security coordination even as it acutely feels the diminished cohesion of the GCC and OPEC, leaving it even more exposed to pressures from its more influential neighbors. Oman, seeking to maintain its traditionally neutral posture in the region, has maintained open lines to Iran while resisting pressure to normalize relations with Israel.

Where Things Go From Here

These differing approaches underscore a broader trend: the Gulf is no longer acting as a cohesive bloc, but increasingly appears as a collection of states pursuing individualized strategies within a shared security environment. That leaves the most likely trajectory as one characterized by more flexible, issue-specific alignments and collaboration. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are positioned as rival centers of economic and geopolitical influence, albeit with continued coordination as warranted – most recently in light of the renewed attacks on the UAE by Iran this week. This echoes the Trump-era transactional diplomacy that is driven more by immediate interests than long-term alliances. While adaptable, it also increases the risk of fragmentation and misalignment during crises.

The constant in all of this remains Iran, which will likely continue to serve as the central organizing factor in Gulf geopolitics regardless of the form any longer-term ceasefire takes. Iranian capabilities – missiles, drones, proxies, and cyber – will necessarily shape Gulf security strategies far into the future. While states like the UAE and Bahrain may shift emphasis to deterrence and greater alignment with the US and Israel, others (Saudi Arabia and Oman) could explore greater de-escalation or even re-engagement with Iran in due course.

Implications for the US and Israel

For the United States, this evolving Gulf landscape offers both opportunities and challenges. There will be continued demand for US security guarantees, particularly in missile defense and maritime strategy. As the primary Gulf supplier of weapons, the US will benefit from increased investments in air and missile defense systems, as well as greater cooperation in the energy domain. Post-conflict, however, those same states will almost certainly reassess their dependence on US security arrangements to ensure they are fit for purpose in a new era.

There is also risk for the US in navigating the divergent Gulf strategies – not just because it could undermine regional stability, but also because that would jeopardize the Trump Administration’s heavy investment in Gulf economic relationships that resulted in announced deals totaling well over $1 trillion. This cornerstone of the Administration’s second-term agenda is already taking a significant hit thanks to the economic fallout of the conflict with Iran, and it will take considerable effort and some luck to contain the damage. The US will also have to manage its Gulf allies’ increasing desire to diversify partnerships further with China and other global actors. The US will remain indispensable to the Gulf, but not as the sole external partner shaping its security dynamics.

For Israel, the conflict benefited it through deepened security ties with the UAE and Bahrain, including reported operational cooperation. This enhances its legitimacy as a net security provider for the region, particularly in the aftermath of Gaza and the damaged relations it incurred throughout that war. That said, Saudi normalization remains uncertain at best and perhaps even more so in light of that country’s rift with the UAE. This will undermine in the near and medium term the scope for a broader regional bloc as a number of Gulf states continue to view Israel with caution.

Conclusion

Fragmentation, diversification, and realignment lie at the heart of ongoing transformation in the Gulf. The current conflict with Iran has only accelerated trends that were already underway: the erosion of Gulf unity, the rise of independent state strategies, and the emergence of new economic and security partnerships. On the other hand, the shared threat of Iran will continue to drive selective cooperation. The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a strategic and economic chokepoint that will be weaponized by Iran far into the future and will require a unified Gulf response. The end result begins to look less like a unified regional bloc and more like a fluid, transactional, and multipolar order that seeks to reduce dependence on individual economic or security partners.