Last week, I wrote that Israel’s staunchest defenders in the American Jewish community could benefit from hearing what retired Israeli security commanders have to say about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Those who spent their lives defending Israel and are now speaking out in ways that are powerful, emotional and personal.

This week, those voices were brought into Israeli living rooms.

A Channel 13 camera crew accompanied senior former security officials – including former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, former Deputy IDF Chief of Staff Matan Vilnai, and former Central Command head Amram Mitzna – to Palestinian villages facing ongoing settler terror on the West Bank.

These are not fringe figures. They carried the weight of Israel’s security on their shoulders.

And what they saw led Pardo to say something almost unbearable: he felt “ashamed to be a Jew here today.”

This is not language we hear from those who’ve served Israel at the highest levels. It is language born of true pain – from someone who devoted his life to protecting the Jewish people and now feels something has gone deeply wrong.

His warning was not only moral, but strategic: what he saw is “planting the seeds for the next October 7.”

So why, here in the American Jewish community, do voices like his struggle to break through?

Partly because American Jews will never see what Pardo saw. At a distance, it’s easier to explain reports away: the media is biased, the stories are exaggerated, the problem is bad PR.

But there is another reason, rooted in emotion: many Jewish Americans feel under siege, shaken by rising antisemitism.

In this climate, a human reflex kicks in. We close ranks. We protect. We see ourselves as living through another chapter in a long history of a people under attack.

And that reflex makes it harder to hear voices like Pardo’s – or those of rabbis and community leaders who travel with groups like J Street or Encounter, see the reality on the ground, and return shaken.

Many who do see the reality want to speak more openly. Many feel they can’t.

They worry how it will land. About whether their communities are ready. Whether telling the truth might cost them their jobs.

The pain extends to those who’ve worked in America’s service on these issues. This week, Ilan and I spoke with former Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Word on the Street Live about the anguish she felt as she has begun to speak publicly about what she knows to be true.

Perhaps to avoid the pain that confronting this reality causes, some are drawn to a competing narrative – one I hear in public conversations with people like Bret Stephens (with whom I spoke this week in New York). Theirs is a simpler, less painful narrative: the problem is on the Palestinian side.

There is no partner. There is nothing to be done. Theirs is not a culture of peace. Their leaders have always said no.

It is a reassuring story.

And blaming “them” absolves “us” of responsibility.

But Israel’s own most experienced security leaders are telling us something different: that what is happening on the ground – the violence, the impunity, the lack of accountability – is not just morally troubling. It is driving the conflict.

Their bottom line? Even as Palestinians do have much to answer for, it’s in our interest - and it’s our responsibility - to change course.

Jewish history is not only a story of suffering. It is a story of acting. That in fact is the origin story of modern Zionism - the Jewish people acting to end 1800 years of statelessness.

Jewish history is also a story of refusing to accept oppression – from the Exodus to the forests of Europe to the Warsaw Ghetto.

We honor those chapters of our history because they reflect a universal truth: no people denied dignity and freedom will accept their fate.

They act. They resist.

We did.

Recognizing that reality in the Palestinian experience in no way justifies violence.

The security veterans spent their careers confronting Palestinian extremists and terrorists who thrive on perpetuating the cycle of violence - feeding off it and exploiting it.

But as long as millions of Palestinians live without freedom, rights, or a future, there will be no peace – and no security.

Without that understanding, there is no path to security and the cycle can’t be broken.

That is the conclusion Tamir Pardo and his colleagues have reached – driven not by ideology, but by their decades of experience.

And that is why this moment matters.

To truly hear Pardo and his colleagues is to accept that Israel’s story today is not only about what has been done to us. It is also about what is being done in our name.

This truth is uncomfortable. It challenges identity. It disrupts community.

But, at this vital moment, we can’t fall back on old arguments or wait for better PR.

We need to speak out – even when it’s uncomfortable.

And we need to make sure our voices are heard not only in Washington, but in Israel – by those we love at a moment of profound consequence.

Because if we turn away now, the shame and pain we feel today will be nothing compared to what we will feel years from now – knowing we were warned, and chose not to listen.

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