Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Michael Lewis's avatar
Michael Lewis
6hEdited

Here I don't totally disagree with you, Jeremy! Albeit the problems are easier to identify that the solutions. Especially if you believe; much of this is actually not in Israel's hands. Obviously Israel can try again and make offers. But if what Israel can safely offer is less than what the Palestinians truly seek; that's quite a problem!

But a number of “Mainstream” Jewish organizations including the American Jewish Committee (AJC) have issued statements about settler actions in the West Bank. Now could more do so? Absolutely. Has there been any “follow through” after issuing a statement or two expressing concern? Not for the most part that I’ve seen. (Although again hard to see what that follow through really should be)

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Fred Behringer's avatar
Fred Behringer
3h

It's time to recognize the the extremely disturbing things happening in Israel. This today in Haaretz: "Ben-Gvir Celebrates Birthday With Golden Noose Cake, Far-right Crowd". How can one look away?

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