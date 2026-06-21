Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Nancy Burke's avatar
Nancy Burke
1d

This was one of the best essays I have seen. I lived in Israel back in the 70's and it was home to me. What Natenyahu's government has done in our name is a holocaust for the Palestinians. I cannot understand how our people after what we went through in World War 2; can do the same thing to another group of people. I so appreciate your perspective. Thank you.

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Richard Lederman's avatar
Richard Lederman
1d

Thank you, Adina, for your passionate and thought-provoking essay. Unfortunately, the essay underscores the very problem you address. You're preaching to the choir. Liberal Zionists have to vigorously broadcast this message to a larger audience. That's got to be the next challenge for JStreet: how to get these essays into the NYT and WSJ.

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