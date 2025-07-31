Tonight’s vote in the Senate to disapprove selling certain offensive weapons to Israel was an historic milestone.

Over half the Democratic caucus agreed that support for Israel’s defense and security cannot be provided in the form of a blank check.

The Netanyahu government’s conduct of the war in Gaza is beyond the bounds of international law, human decency and Jewish morals. Hamas is an evil terrorist group that can have no role in the future leadership of Palestine, but the United States cannot be a party to mass starvation and collective punishment of the Palestinian people.

J Street is deeply proud of the 27 Senators who stood for American interests and values - and more importantly for morality and human decency.

https://jstreet.org/press-releases/j-street-welcomes-over-half-of-democratic-caucus-in-the-senate-sending-vital-message-of-disapproval-to-netanyahu/