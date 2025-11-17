Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynne Cheney's avatar
Lynne Cheney
1h

He courts these people because they have money

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CAROLINE M. POPLIN's avatar
CAROLINE M. POPLIN
3h

Congratulations on last night's excellent presentation at Temple Sinai. I am the woman who spoke first and came up afterwards. What concerns me most is a certain lack of urgency-- spending two years obsessing over trauma while killing one hundred people a week and destroying their country is a luxury we don't have. Please read what I wrote four years ago: https://poplin.medium.com/israel-hubris-can-lead-to-tragedy-a8a99fd13132. Israel is losing its most precious possession, its legitimacy. And once we lose U.S. support, it is gone forever.

C. Poplin MD JD

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 J Street
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture