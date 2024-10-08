One year since the horrific Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 that shook the world, Israel remains at war in Gaza with hostages still in captivity. J Street and the Progressive Israel Network, a coalition of 12 organizations dedicated to democracy, equality and peace in Israel, held a commemoration event remembering the victims of that fateful day, lifting up the stories of the hostages, and reflecting on the impact the aftermath of October 7 has had on Israeli society, Palestinian citizens of Israel, and the Jewish community.
Remembering October 7: A Shared Journey Of Grief And Hope
One year since the horrific Hamas attack on Israe…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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