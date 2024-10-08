Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
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Remembering October 7: A Shared Journey Of Grief And Hope
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Remembering October 7: A Shared Journey Of Grief And Hope

One year since the horrific Hamas attack on Israe…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

One year since the horrific Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 that shook the world, Israel remains at war in Gaza with hostages still in captivity. J Street and the Progressive Israel Network, a coalition of 12 organizations dedicated to democracy, equality and peace in Israel, held a commemoration event remembering the victims of that fateful day, lifting up the stories of the hostages, and reflecting on the impact the aftermath of October 7 has had on Israeli society, Palestinian citizens of Israel, and the Jewish community.

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