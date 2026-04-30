Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Brad Spellman's avatar
Brad Spellman
7h

There is a thoughtful seriousness to this piece that’s worth recognizing.

At its best, it tries to restore balance to a conversation that too often slips into absolutes. The insistence that one can support Israel’s security while also affirming Palestinian dignity is not a contradiction—it is a necessary foundation if both are to be treated as enduring concerns rather than rhetorical positions.

The call for renewed American engagement is also well taken. The United States is not a passive observer here, and a more intentional, disciplined approach is a reasonable place to begin.

At the same time, a few tensions sit just beneath the surface. The emphasis on Palestinian dignity and engagement is important—but any durable policy will also have to grapple more directly with the realities of Palestinian governance: fragmentation, internal division, and the absence, at present, of a unified and fully capable political partner. Those challenges are not peripheral; they shape what is actually possible.

Similarly, the continued commitment to a two-state outcome reflects a principled clarity. But it exists alongside a set of facts on the ground—settlement expansion, geographic fragmentation, and hardened political positions—that make that outcome increasingly difficult to realize in practice. Holding onto the goal is understandable; confronting the obstacles is essential.

None of this diminishes the value of the effort. If anything, it highlights how difficult—and necessary—this kind of rethinking is. There is something constructive in refusing to collapse into cynicism, and in keeping both security and principle in view at once.

That alone makes this a contribution worth engaging.

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Michael Alan Dover, PhD's avatar
Michael Alan Dover, PhD
6hEdited

Ilan, this is an important and thorough overview of the complexities but also the flaws of the current status of the Palestinian authority, and how we can move beyond that to a more workable relationship.

I’m wondering if it would be possible, since the Taylor-Force act is a sense of Congress resolution, rather than an enforceable statute, for the Palestinian authority to agree to discontinue any new eligibility for the provisions that now enable them to make payments to those who have died as a result of either pro-Palestine terrorism, on the one hand, or terrorist attacks by settlers or unwarranted IDF attacks, on the other hand. The first kind of new payments must stop, but frankly, the latter kind are understandable.

If the Palestinian Authority would announce that it was not going to make any new payments to the families of people who die from new acts of terrorism or unwarranted attacks on the IDF or on settlers for that matter, it would eliminate any incentive for new such acts.

I am in downtown Cleveland right now, and I just visited the soldiers and sailors monument. It was a very moving experience, but now as I read your article and think about it, we have to recognize that for many Palestinians. the people who are imprisoned or who died commiting such acts are freedom fighters.

As the anniversary of the Nakba comes up soon, which will be marked by a remembrance sponsored by Combatant for Peace, it just seems to me that this is the time for us here in the United States to thoroughly rethink how we are going about approaching peace with justice in the Middle East. I think that your article makes an important contribution to doing so.

Even non-experts on the matter such as myself should strive to expose ourselves regularly to the suffering that’s going on amongst Jews and Arabs in the Middle East.

I’m looking forward to your visit to Cleveland soon.

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