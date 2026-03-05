Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
(Recorded February 28, 2026) | LIVE from J Street's National Convention: In Conversation with Ehud Olmert, Elana Kaminka, and Rula Daood
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(Recorded February 28, 2026) | LIVE from J Street's National Convention: In Conversation with Ehud Olmert, Elana Kaminka, and Rula Daood

(Recorded February 28, 2026) | LIVE from J Street…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

(Recorded February 28, 2026) | LIVE from J Street's National Convention: In Conversation with Ehud Olmert, Elana Kaminka, and Rula Daood by J Street

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