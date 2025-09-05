Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Arrr Bee
16hEdited

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right allies are working overtime to smear and undermine the recognition movement.” - funny how in J-Street’s telling the biggest massacre of Jews since the Nazis at the hands of their Pals didn’t undermine recognition. Of course, to the J-Street white saviors, the Palestinians have no agency, no genocidal intent, no repeated history of rejection of an independent Palestine when it merely required them to acknowledge an independent Jewish Israel. J-Street wants to gaslight us all as-if we weren’t there when their Pals murdered the Israeli left, as well as over a thousand Israelis in the second Intifada, their reward to Israel for giving autonomy to 80% of West Bank Palestinians, and in the October 7 massacres and war, the gift their Pals gave Israel for endowing them with the entire Gaza Strip.

One thing J-Street has in common with Netanyahu is their trust in their Conceptzia, reality be damned. Netanyahu thought he could appease the genocidal sociopaths of Hamastan Gaza with Qatari petrodollars and work permits. He promised that there’s no security risk from Gaza. The geniuses of J-Street have not changed their tone about a Palestinian state despite their Pals genocidal attempt through 137 suicide bombings of the second Intifada. They look at how much damage was wrought out of the Gaza Strip and cheer for an even bigger Palestine across the entire West Bank, adjacent to Israel’s largest population centers. Reality, the actions and statements of their Pals have never deterred J-Street. The level of dangerous delusion is hard to quantify, unless of course you consider how often they make alliances with antizionists, people who are openly for the destruction of Israel.

J-Street are stealth antizionists, a sneakier version of JVP. They allege being a Zionist organization, but have never met an antizionist person or action they don’t support. I do agree with them on one thing they don’t actually believe in - as Einat Wilf put it, we should all be Zionists: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2221234/about

Jill
17h

You forgot to ask the most important question: is a two state solution what the Palestinians and their leaders themselves say they want, or is it just something we have decided that they should want?

2 replies
