Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Dennis Naughton's avatar
Dennis Naughton
6h

J Street is on the right track here. There must be restrictions tied to all US aid to Israel. There must be consequences for Israel when it allows the wanton abuses of Palestinians, whether in the Occupied West Bank of in Gaza. The same need for restrictions should apply to any Israeli offensive military action.

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David Hurwitz's avatar
David Hurwitz
4h

This is a sensible and well thought out plan, Jeremy. Shkoyach to J Street for all of the wonderful work that it does. It truly is the voice of what American Jews, and most Americans, want around U.S.-Israel policy.

I would also include a piece of legislation called the Block the Bombs Act (H.R. 3565), that restricts the transfer of specific American offensive weapons to Israel that Israel has used to perpetrate human rights atrocities against Palestinians inside Gaza.

And the legislation that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders recently introduced that would prevent the U.S. from selling hundreds of millions of dollars worth of munitions to Israel with no conditions attached on how they are allowed to be used.

And another piece of legislation introduced by Senator Sanders that would restrict M-16s manufactured in the U.S. form being transferred to Israel. Because they are being used by Israel to commit human rights abuses against Palestinians in the illegally occupied West Bank.

J Street may have already expressed support for these bills; I’m not sure.

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