Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Rapid Response Briefing: Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal
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Rapid Response Briefing: Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal

We sat down for a rapid response briefing with Ge…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

We sat down for a rapid response briefing with Gershon Baskin – one of Israel’s most seasoned hostage negotiators, and someone who’s been in direct touch with the people making this ceasefire happen. In our conversation, Gershon takes us inside the backchannels – sharing what he’s been hearing from Steve Witkoff, Arab leaders across the region and even Hamas officials about what made this deal finally come together. He walks us through: - What really shifted in recent weeks to move both the Israeli government and Hamas toward an agreement - The behind-the-scenes guarantees and commitments international partners have given for Gaza’s recovery - And why he believes this time is different – and what it means to say, finally, that the war is over Tune in for a rare, firsthand look at how diplomacy actually unfolds, and what this moment could mean, should mean, for Israelis and Palestinians.

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