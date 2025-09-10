This week on Word on the Street Live, Ilan was joined by our good friend Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, whose new book, Why Fascists Fear Teachers, comes out Tuesday, September 16. After Randi signed off, my colleague Hannah Morris, Director of J Street Government Affairs, joined me to reflect on the latest developments after Israel’s strike on Hamas leadership in Doha. Hannah previewed our next advocacy push on the Hill: Prohibiting US arms from being used in Netanyahu’s war in Gaza or annexation of the West Bank, punishing settler violence and urging US recognition of Palestinian statehood.
Randi Weingarten on Why Fascists Fear Teachers
This week on Word on the Street Live, Ilan was jo…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes