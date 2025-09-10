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Randi Weingarten on Why Fascists Fear Teachers
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Randi Weingarten on Why Fascists Fear Teachers

This week on Word on the Street Live, Ilan was jo…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

This week on Word on the Street Live, Ilan was joined by our good friend Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, whose new book, Why Fascists Fear Teachers, comes out Tuesday, September 16. After Randi signed off, my colleague Hannah Morris, Director of J Street Government Affairs, joined me to reflect on the latest developments after Israel’s strike on Hamas leadership in Doha. Hannah previewed our next advocacy push on the Hill: Prohibiting US arms from being used in Netanyahu’s war in Gaza or annexation of the West Bank, punishing settler violence and urging US recognition of Palestinian statehood.

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