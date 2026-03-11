Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Warner's avatar
Jeff Warner
6h

Ilan

Good and useful analysis. One note: your first possible outcome is that the Iranian regime survives in a weakened state. You do not mention that besides being weakened, it will also likely be more aggressive and more likely to actually race for a nuclear arsenal.

Reply
Share
Ronda Scott-Marak's avatar
Ronda Scott-Marak
15h

Pro the concept of Israel, not the current reality of Netanyahu’s and the Likud’s Israel, or Huckabee’s

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture