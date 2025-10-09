Word on the Street

Palestinian activists are relieved for the moment, but still worried and very skeptical.

One huge component that is not addressed at all in this 'agreement', and not mentioned by Goldenberg or anyone else at The Contrarian that I have seen, is any meaningful accountability whatsoever for Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Diana Buttu, who has worked on Israeli-Palestinian negotiations in the past, had this to say in Zeteo today. It's wroth quoting at length:

'For almost two weeks, since President Donald Trump announced his 20-point plan, I have been explaining, over and over again, how repulsive it is that Palestinians have been required to negotiate an end to their own genocide. Let us be clear: no “agreement” or negotiation ever should have been required in the first place. Really? Palestinians need to negotiate an end to their famine with the very country that is deliberately starving them, bombing them and their homes to smithereens like fish in a barrel, and advocating our ethnic cleansing? With the country that has blocked at least 50 ships carrying humanitarian aid and kidnapped hundreds from international waters, all to prevent them from giving formula to babies in Gaza? Really? Genocide mandates for every country around the world to intervene to stop Israel, not for the victims to “negotiate” with Israel to spare them.

And so here we are. The latest agreement requires that Israel withdraw from parts, but not all, of Gaza, and that the Israeli captives are handed over in exchange for Palestinians. Aid will be “flooded” into Gaza. Sounds eerily familiar, right? Indeed, it is. This is substantially the same agreement that was signed in January 2025 and that Israel decided to break in March 2025.

But let’s get down to the granular specifics. Why is Israel still allowed to decide how much aid gets into Gaza? Will Israel, as it has done before, prevent a long laundry list of arbitrary items from entering Gaza, or determine the size of the cargo, including the height of pellets of aid? Will it impose endless delays and do all in its power to interfere with the delivery of even more desperately needed assistance? Of course it will. And who will push back against this? Trump, possibly with a shiny new Nobel Prize, obtained only after he aided, abetted, and funded Israel’s genocide (and bombed Iran), only to then stop the genocide in the nick of time to be considered for the prize?

With or without a Nobel Peace Prize, it is highly doubtful he will do anything to pressure Israel – his track record speaks for itself. What about when Israel refuses to fully withdraw from Gaza? Who will demand that Israel do that? And what about when Israel continues to fire drones, bombs, and other lethal weapons into Gaza? Who is going to stop Israel from doing that? The answer is no one. Because if the collective international community did not stop Israel from committing genocide, it appears certain that it will not stop Israel when it continues to perpetrate daily acts of extreme violence against Palestinians. It is now expected that we should endure this; this has become the new normal.'

Todah Rabah for this piece. I learned a lot from this. I had no idea about Biden’s plan which is a lot like the plan now. I detest the Dick Tator and can’t believe he actually did something good, but as you wrote, he could have achieved this in March.

