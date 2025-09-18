I recently spoke with a high school student who told me about a lesson from their teacher on pariah states. The modern-day case study their teacher used was Israel. It felt like a gut punch. A few years ago, I would have assumed the teacher had a biased, even antisemitic, view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But when I probed further, the story turned out to be more complicated. Two years earlier, the same teacher had defended Israeli military actions in the immediate aftermath of October 7th, even as students raised hard questions about the treatment of Palestinians. This wasn’t an ideologue opposed to Israel. The situation had simply changed.

Since October 7th, I’ve read the Times of Israel live blog daily. It’s the fastest way to get news in English from a largely Israeli perspective. And now, not a day goes by without multiple stories of Israel being shunned or isolated internationally.

For this piece, I ran an experiment and scanned just 24 hours of headlines: Israeli chess players withdrawing from a tournament in Spain because they couldn’t compete under their flag; the Netherlands threatening to boycott Eurovision if Israel participates (five countries have now announced they won’t participate if Israel does); a Belgian festival boycotting the Munich Philharmonic over its incoming Israeli conductor; an international cycling team abbreviating its name to avoid the word “Israel” and the protests it triggers.

Meanwhile, Europe—Israel’s largest trading partner—is starting to consider official economic measures. In her state of the union address last week, Ursula von der Leyen announced the EU would suspend “bilateral payments” to Israel tied to joint projects and the EU Commission has proposed suspending parts of the EU-Israel Association Agreement. The UK has halted negotiations on a new free trade deal. Germany has stopped selling arms.

In the United States, a state senator just cancelled a government-sponsored trip to Israel and explained her decision publicly—something unthinkable a few years ago. Twenty-eight U.S. senators now support conditioning arms sales to Israel, including stalwart supporters of Israel like Elissa Slotkin, Jack Reed, Patty Murray, and Amy Klobuchar. Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s National Security Advisor—who traveled with him to Israel after October 7th and vociferously defended Israel early in the war—now says restrictions on weapons must be considered.

Look at me. I love Israel. I was born there. I love going back. I have many dear friends there. Israel is part of me—part of my identity and history. That’s why I’ve spent the past twenty years working to make peace between Israelis and Palestinians and to ensure Israel’s security. Yet here I am, advocating against arms sales to Israel. Not something I ever imagined.

Yes, Israel is often held to an unfair standard internationally, and antisemitism is certainly part of that. Yes, Hamas started this war on October 7th, killing 1,200 Israelis and kidnapping 250 others. Yes, Israel’s initial response was justified—no country would have tolerated such an attack without a swift military response.

But by now, it is clear: the war must end. If not because of the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, then for Israel’s own national interest. Whatever marginal tactical security benefit there may be in returning to Gaza City and displacing another million people—and at this point, there is very little—it is not worth the damage this war is inflicting on Israel’s global standing.

The government’s response—usually a tweet or statement from the foreign minister accusing longtime partners of aiding Hamas, falling for propaganda, or being antisemitic—is tone-deaf. Punitive measures like threatening to close consulates in Jerusalem or suspend diplomatic ties are even worse.

And Prime Minister Netanyahu’s call for Israel to become a “super-Sparta,” while admitting the country faces “a sort of isolation,” reflects the disastrous path his extremist government is charting.

Even if you believe Israel is entirely in the right and its critics are duped or hostile—and I don’t—it doesn’t matter.

If this continues much longer, Israel may indeed become a pariah state—if it isn’t one already.