Jandro Kirkish
2h

Anonymous: a confused and rather tone deaf comment on this thoughtful and informative article. If you want to refute Mr Goldenberg it would be more convincing if you backed up your statement instead of just voicing your opinion…Great article, Ilan! Thanks for sharing your *evidence-based* opinion.

Ellen Jannol
2h

So is Israel supposed to just stop and step back? Doesn’t that mean Hamas won and gives license to all terrorists regimes to start wars the same way expecting similar results?

Yes I am troubled by what's going on, but I'm even more troubled by the standards that only Israel is judged by.

I'm troubled that if we don’t get our hostages back and Hamas out of power, that this has been all for naught, and Israel is left even more vulnerable.

I have no answers or solutions. Just a lot of uncomfortable thoughts and feelings.

