Overwhelming US Public Support for New Nuclear Deal with Iran
By 5 to 1, Americans support J Street's long-standing preference for diplomacy to limit Iran's nuclear program over military action.
In 2015, J Street argued that a negotiated agreement with Iran to limit its nuclear program to peaceful ends with stringent monitoring was a better American policy than military action attempting to destroy Iran’s nuclear program.
Netanyahu, AIPAC, the Republican Party and ultimately Donald Trump opposed that view. A successful agreement (the JCPOA) achieving precisely that goal was blown up by Trump in his first term at the urging of AIPAC, Netanyahu and the hawkish wing of the Republican Party.
Today, new public opinion data from the University of Maryland shows OVERWHELMING bipartisan support for exactly the policy that J Street has always supported. 64% of Republicans, 78% of Democrats and 67% of Independents favor diplomacy with Iran to limit its nuclear program with strong inspections.
There’s an opening for a new and even better nuclear agreement with Iran – and J Street is ready to support it once again.
Iran has greater than 100 TCF of 'stranded' natural gas, along with some of the cheapest electricity in the world and we're supposed to believe that their nuclear ambitions are for 'peaceful purposes'?
For those that believe in a Peaceful Nuclear Agreement with Iran, contact me as I have a bridge to sell you and a Nigerian Prince who needs help escaping!