In 2015, J Street argued that a negotiated agreement with Iran to limit its nuclear program to peaceful ends with stringent monitoring was a better American policy than military action attempting to destroy Iran’s nuclear program.

Netanyahu, AIPAC, the Republican Party and ultimately Donald Trump opposed that view. A successful agreement (the JCPOA) achieving precisely that goal was blown up by Trump in his first term at the urging of AIPAC, Netanyahu and the hawkish wing of the Republican Party.

Today, new public opinion data from the University of Maryland shows OVERWHELMING bipartisan support for exactly the policy that J Street has always supported. 64% of Republicans, 78% of Democrats and 67% of Independents favor diplomacy with Iran to limit its nuclear program with strong inspections.

There’s an opening for a new and even better nuclear agreement with Iran – and J Street is ready to support it once again.