Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Procter's avatar
Ann Procter
Oct 14

Is it really a Board of "Peace" or simply a real estate brokerage?

Reply
Share
Sharif Corinaldi's avatar
Sharif Corinaldi
Oct 14

Thanks for focusing on this. It's been infuriating and heartbreaking watching the human suffering in Gaza day by day.

One thing I would ask the authors: Is there anything _we_ as interested parties can do to help make these policy positions a reality?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture