Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Jay Friedman's avatar
Jay Friedman
Oct 9

Thank you for keeping us informed.

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Morris GORDIN's avatar
Morris GORDIN
Oct 9

Does anyone really expect the points of the Trump peace plan to be actually implemented?

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