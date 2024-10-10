Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
One Year After October 7: Impact On Palestinians And The Wider Middle East
0:00
-1:17:42

One Year After October 7: Impact On Palestinians And The Wider Middle East

The J Street Policy Center in conjunction with PI…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

The J Street Policy Center in conjunction with PIN hosted a conversation to analyze the October 7 attack’s broader impact. It focused on the devastating impact on Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, including on the future of Palestinian leadership, governance, and society. It will also survey the impact of October 7 on neighboring Arab states – Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt – as well as Iranian involvement. Join us for a wide-ranging discussion about the continued reverberations of the Hamas massacre and subsequent war in Gaza one year on.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture