The J Street Policy Center in conjunction with PIN hosted a conversation to analyze the October 7 attack’s broader impact. It focused on the devastating impact on Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, including on the future of Palestinian leadership, governance, and society. It will also survey the impact of October 7 on neighboring Arab states – Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt – as well as Iranian involvement. Join us for a wide-ranging discussion about the continued reverberations of the Hamas massacre and subsequent war in Gaza one year on.
One Year After October 7: Impact On Palestinians And The Wider Middle East
The J Street Policy Center in conjunction with PI…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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