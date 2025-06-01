Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Davi Reich's avatar
Davi Reich
Jun 1Edited

I am hopeful that our communal leaders will hear and respond to dissent that is not only growing here among American Jews, but also in Israel. The war against Hamas in Gaza led by Netanyahu and his thug partners must be stopped before more war crimes are committed. A few days ago, former Israel Prime Minister Ehud Olmert most compelling piece saying "enough is enough" was published in "Haaretz". It's a must read. He says a lot. But the takeaway for me, as an American Jew, was this: "No external foe managed to devastate the social solidarity that was the basis of Israeli society's strength in all existential tests facing it since 1948, as the Netanyahu government has done and does."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Daniel Friedman's avatar
Daniel Friedman
Jun 1

completely agree, all of us must stand up for our values. Israel must stop what it is doing in Gaza and the West Bank

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 J Street
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture