Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
October 7: Remembering the Victims, Fighting for the Hostages
0:00
-58:00

October 7: Remembering the Victims, Fighting for the Hostages

We heard from three extraordinary Israelis whose …
Jeremy Ben-Ami

We heard from three extraordinary Israelis whose lives were forever changed that day. Sharone Lifschitz, whose parents were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz – her father, Oded, was murdered in Gaza. Elana Kaminka, whose son, Lt. Yannai Kaminka, was killed by Hamas while fighting to protect his trainees. And Emmanuelle Elbaz-Phelps, a journalist who’s helped Israel reckon with its trauma and the ongoing struggle to bring the hostages home. We came together with our partners in the Progressive Israel Network to face the grief of that day and everything that’s followed – and to remember the moral responsibility to keep fighting for the living, even as we mourn the dead.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture