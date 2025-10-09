We heard from three extraordinary Israelis whose lives were forever changed that day. Sharone Lifschitz, whose parents were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz – her father, Oded, was murdered in Gaza. Elana Kaminka, whose son, Lt. Yannai Kaminka, was killed by Hamas while fighting to protect his trainees. And Emmanuelle Elbaz-Phelps, a journalist who’s helped Israel reckon with its trauma and the ongoing struggle to bring the hostages home. We came together with our partners in the Progressive Israel Network to face the grief of that day and everything that’s followed – and to remember the moral responsibility to keep fighting for the living, even as we mourn the dead.
October 7: Remembering the Victims, Fighting for the Hostages
We heard from three extraordinary Israelis whose …
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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