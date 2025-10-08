This week on Word on the Street Live, I sat down with New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg, one of the sharpest observers of our political moment. She predicted the rise of Christian Nationalism decades ago – and now it’s reshaping our country.
NYT’s Michelle Goldberg on Christian Nationalism and the Jewish Future
This week on Word on the Street Live, I sat down …
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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