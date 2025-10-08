Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
NYT’s Michelle Goldberg on Christian Nationalism and the Jewish Future
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NYT’s Michelle Goldberg on Christian Nationalism and the Jewish Future

This week on Word on the Street Live, I sat down …
Jeremy Ben-Ami

This week on Word on the Street Live, I sat down with New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg, one of the sharpest observers of our political moment. She predicted the rise of Christian Nationalism decades ago – and now it’s reshaping our country.

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