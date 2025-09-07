For decades, the United States and Israel have had a special relationship, a bond my generation was raised to believe rested on shared interests and values.

At its heart was an American commitment to ensure Israel could defend itself against enemies seeking its destruction. Never a one-way street, the relationship strengthened American security and enabled Israel to become one of the strongest military forces in the world.

Precisely because this special relationship has bridged parties and generations, watching Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government systematically shatter the pillars on which it was built has been devastating.

In just the past few weeks, this government has launched its reckless Gaza City offensive, brazenly published maps signaling imminent plans to annex much of the West Bank, and stood by as violent settlers systematically destroy Palestinian homes, property and communities.

Netanyahu is ensuring Israel’s global isolation – driving a wedge in the American Jewish community, fueling antisemitism and shattering the decades-old bipartisan consensus that has long underpinned US support. There has never been a more challenging time for supporters of Israel who care about peace, democracy and human rights.

J Street is a pro-Israel organization.

We firmly believe the Jewish people have the right to self-determination in the land of Israel and must be able to defend themselves from external threats. We abhor the violence and terror perpetrated by Hamas and believe lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike demands that Hamas never again hold power in Gaza.

J Street, of course, stands for more than Jewish self-determination and Israeli security. Importantly, we stand for the Jewish and democratic values we hold dear.

We are guided by a simple principle central to Jewish ethics: Do not treat others as we ourselves would not want to be treated.

Our values compel us to also stand up for Palestinian rights, dignity and freedom, including the right to independence in a state of their own.

Precisely because this Israeli government’s actions are so far outside the bounds of those shared values, J Street is now calling for new, stricter limits on offensive arms to Israel as it continues to pursue endless war and occupation.

We remain firmly committed to ensuring Israel has defensive systems like Iron Dome to protect civilians from attacks by terrorists and hostile states. US support for Israel’s defense is essential.

But the time has come for Congress to set clear boundaries on arms sales and transfers to send a clear message: Prime Minister Netanyahu, no more blank checks. No more military support for the war in Gaza and no support ever for annexation.

Restrictions and limitations must be put in place to ensure American weapons are not being used any more in pursuit of immoral, ill-conceived war efforts in Gaza – unless and until Israel accepts or puts forward a credible proposal to end the war, free the hostages and allow desperately needed aid.

Further, Congress must make clear that formal annexation of territory in the West Bank or Gaza will irrevocably damage the US-Israel relationship and risk triggering the suspension of further offensive arms transfers.

Finally, Congress must ban American weapons from being used to displace and demolish Palestinian communities in the West Bank or to support, directly or indirectly, settler violence against Palestinians.

Congressional action is especially important as the Trump Administration has failed to place limits on Israeli extremists. Instead, it has all but greenlit annexation, continues to undermine the only viable Palestinian alternative to Hamas – most recently by refusing entry to Palestinian President Abbas for the UN General Assembly – and is drafting plans that would displace millions in Gaza.

The tragedy of the choices being made by the messianic extremists running Israel’s government is that a better path is possible.

That path leads to a comprehensive resolution of Israel’s conflicts with its neighbors – one rooted in security, economic and diplomatic cooperation. European and Arab leaders will reiterate such a vision at the United Nations in the days ahead: One that makes clear that Hamas’s rule in Gaza must end, offers Israel true regional security and normalization, and offers Palestinians freedom and independence.

The opportunity to reach full regional normalization – with 22 Arab States plus Israel (the “23-state solution”) – should be incentive enough for Israel’s government to change course.

Sadly, Netanyahu’s government – with Donald Trump’s blessing and apparent encouragement – seems determined instead to pursue its dreams of “Greater Israel.” The cost will be immense, making Israel a pariah state – not only in the democratic world, but among Jews everywhere who believe in justice and equality.

We hope for the day when an Israeli government demonstrates a meaningful commitment to peaceful coexistence with its Palestinian neighbors – a future aligned with US interests and our Jewish and democratic values – where such restrictions are no longer necessary.

Until then – until the war in Gaza ends and annexation is off the table – J Street will work with congressional leaders to turn the principles above into law. That is the only way to safeguard Israel’s long-term security, preserve our shared values and make real peace possible.