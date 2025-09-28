Word on the Street

Jonathan Prinz
1h

I had a front row seat at the March on Washington watching my father Dr Joachim Prinz deliver a speech in which he focused on how silence played a significant role in Nazi Germany where he had been a rabbi. Rejecting silence was the north star in his American rabbinate and preaching. He would have been among those standing in support of Jeremey's rabbi as should we all in this dangerous time.

1 reply by Jeremy Ben-Ami
Fred Behringer
1h

Amazing sermon. Thanks for sharing. It's been so detrimental to label this issue as political. Of course politics is involved, but fundamentally it is a moral issue and every house of worship should not shy from this - the astounding human rights abuses and the decay of our culture into narcissism an greed.

