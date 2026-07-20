Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Edward Bernays's avatar
Edward Bernays
20h

You are speaking for Hamas in your analysis in this piece.

That makes this article grossly inaccurate. You need to interview Hamas leaders and israeli leaders then report accordingly.

Your audience needs to know that categorically Hamas does not want the status quo. They want liberation for their people at least as it was it 1967.

Interview and report accordingly please.

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Anonymous's avatar
Anonymous
5h

So in other words, the ceasefire isn't working. Good. Let the war resume then.

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